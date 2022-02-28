Gujarat: Congress’s Dinesh Sharma joins BJP

Former Leader of Opposition in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Dinesh Sharma joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of state party chief C R Paatil Sunday.

Sharma, a former Congress leader, was also accompanied by a number of his supporters as he joined the BJP at the party’s state headquarters Shree Kamalam in Gandhinagar.

Quoting Sharma, an official BJP release stated, “I am feeling happy and proud to join BJP today. Looking at the micro planning done by C R Paatil and people’s trust won (by BJP) through developmental works, it seems that the BJP will win 182 (Gujarat assembly) seats this time.”

Sharma also said the BJP stands by its workers and women are respected in the party.

“BJP is a party that works in a system. There is no system in the the Congress. For the past some years, decisions are not being taken in the interest of workers in the Congress. But, decisions are being taken in the interest of some leaders functioning from air-conditioned rooms,” he said.

Paatil said the condition of the Congress is so dilapidated that it has a dearth of even 25 workers who can work with devotion.

Other senior leaders of Gujarat BJP like general secretary Pradipsinh Jadeja, vice-president Gordhan Zadaphia, Rajya Sabha MP Narhari Amin, and Jayrajsinh Parmar, who recently joined the BJP, were also present at the event.