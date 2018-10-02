Gujarat Congress to launch ‘Lok Sampark Abhiyan’ against BJP today

The Congress’s campaign will be against the “failures” of the state BJP government and “unfulfilled promises” made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Representational image) The Congress’s campaign will be against the “failures” of the state BJP government and “unfulfilled promises” made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Representational image)

The Gujarat Congress will launch ‘Lok Sampark Abhiyan’ on Tuesday against the “failures” of the state BJP government and “unfulfilled promises” made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The campaign, which is a nationwide programme, is also being used to collect funds for the party. The target given for Gujarat is Rs 25 crore and the leaders here are confident of meeting the target. The campaign will continue till the birth anniversary of former prime minister Indira Gandhi on November 19.

The party distributed pamphlets in several districts and villages and came up with slogans such as ‘Bahot huee mahngayee ki maar, ab jao Modi sarkar’ and ‘Chowkidar ke Bhagidar, Rafale se Malamaal’.

The issues being highlighted by the Congress to target the BJP government include Modi’s promise of creating 2 crore jobs annually, his promise to bring back black money from abroad, “allowing” big bank loan defaulters like Vijay Mallya to escape from the country, the issue of demonetisation, killing of 411 security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir, among others.

