Gujarat: Congress to hold state-wide protest today against farm laws

In solidarity with thousands of farmers, who are protesting on the border of Delhi against the three new farm laws enacted by the Centre and cited as major reforms in the agriculture sector, the Gujarat Congress will hold a state-wide protest programme on Friday.

As part of the programme, Congress workers will hold protests at all the district headquarters and submit a memorandum to the respective collectors.

Senior Congress leader and leader of opposition in the Gujarat Assembly Paresh Dhanani said, “The issues which we protested in Gujarat Assembly are now being protested by farmers of the entire country.”

“The BJP government in Gujarat and at Centre is attacking farmers’ rights for the benefit of a select few. All India Congress Committee has been demanding repealing of the three farm laws. On the same lines, we are going to hold protest at district headquarters in Gujarat tomorrow. (Protesting) farmers are not alone and entire Congress party is standing with them,” Dhanani said. Dhanani will protest at a programme in Patan.

