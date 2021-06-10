Gujarat: Congress to hold protests against fuel price hike

The Gujarat Congress will hold state wide demonstrations on Friday as part of the party’s nationwide protest against fuel price hike and inflation.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Chavda wrote on Twitter that a state-wide sit in will be organised on Friday against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party against rising fuel prices and inflation.

Meanwhile, Chavda also wrote a letter to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani seeking assistance for Gujarat based journalists affected by the second wave of Covid-19.

“In my knowledge, as many as 52 journalists in Gujarat have lost their lives due to Covid as per details given by journalists associations. Moreover 3000 families of journalists have gotten infected with Covid… Therefore the state government must bear the medical cost of Covid infected journalists and their families. Those journalists who have died due to Covid, their families must be given compensation amount by the state government,” said Chavda in the letter.

Meanwhile, GPCC working president Hardik Patel also wrote a letter to the CM demanding immediate grant for reconstruction of temples that have been damaged due to cyclone Tauktae.

“During the cyclone, many temples in the affected areas have been destroyed. While small temples have been completely demolished, the bigger ones have faced damage in their slabs and pillars. As per received information, as many as 235 temples have faced damage to the cyclone,” said Patel in the letter.