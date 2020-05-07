Will take state govt to HC for organising Namaste Trump amid Covid-19 threat: Gujarat Congress

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Chavda said ‘community transmission of coronavirus’ in the state started after the Namaste Trump event. (Express photo/file) Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Chavda said ‘community transmission of coronavirus’ in the state started after the Namaste Trump event. (Express photo/file)

The Gujarat Congress Wednesday said it will drag the state government to the High Court for organising the ‘Namaste Trump’ event in February amid the Coronavirus threat.

The Congress alleged that the assembly of lakhs of people in a packed stadium, which included foreigners, “resulted in community transmission of Coronavirus, due to which Gujarat state has ranked as the second-highest infected state in the country”.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Chavda said that the Congress will file a petition in the Gujarat High Court for a probe against the state government, the Donald Trump Abhivadan Samiti, and the Gujarat Cricket Association for alleged criminal negligence.

“On February 24, US president Donald Trump had arrived in Ahmedabad with a huge number of security staff and delegation. Lots of other foreigners had also come. No medical check-up or screening was done of the foreign citizens. In one stadium, lakhs of people were brought in, while lakhs others were made to stand all throughout the route of Trump’s visit. There was violation of the norms of social distancing laid down by the World Health Organisation, and medical negligence as well,” said Chavda.

“We believe community transmission started from this event, and as a result, today, people are dying. For this, we hold the Gujarat government, the Donald Trump Abhivadan Samiti and the Gujarat Cricket Association responsible. Therefore, we are going to file a petition in the Gujarat High Court on the basis of criminal negligence. A committee or a special investigative team (SIT) of unbiased persons must be constituted for a probe and judicial action,” said Chavda.

Chavda further alleged that the BJP-led state government ignored all warnings given by the WHO and went ahead with the event, thereby putting the lives of people at risk.

“On January 30, the WHO had declared a health emergency across the world. On January 31, even the United States had declared a health emergency in their country. On February 7, the Union health minister spoke in Parliament on Covid-19. Yet, after all this, the programme was given the green signal,” said Chavda.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd