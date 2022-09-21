Gujarat: Congress tears into AAP’s ‘Delhi education model’ claims, terms AAP as BJP’s B-team

On a day when Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is on a Gujarat tour, Congress’ former MP Sandeep Dikshit Wednesday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), tearing into its claim of the “Delhi model” for education and healthcare.

Congress’ national media coordinator Radhika Khera, who accompanied Dikshit during a press briefing in Ahmedabad, termed AAP as “BJP’s B-team”. Khera alleged that the Delhi government under Arvind Kejriwal while pivoting itself to power “in the name of Nirbhaya”, has failed to ensure women’s safety in the national capital and also pointed out “that he has not said a word about Bilkis Bano case (on the premature release of the 11 convicts who were sentenced to life).”

Khera also added that at a time when Delhi residents were looking for oxygen cylinders during Covid-19, the government was “busy drafting the excise policy”.

Speaking on Kejriwal’s much touted school and education reforms in Delhi, Dikshit, who is also the son of former Delhi CM the late Sheila Dikshit, said, “Whatever work has been done in the education sector in the past 7-8 years (under AAP in Delhi) is below average developmental work. Between 1989, when Congress came to power in Delhi and 2014, Class 12 pass percentage went up from 64% to 89%, and now it is 96%, which is the normal progression that would have happened regardless of whichever party, so I don’t understand what the Delhi model is here…The dropout rate between 9th and 10th std is 15 per cent and I publicly accuse them of doing this so as to show improved results in 10th pass percentage, else that data point will be affected.”

Hitting out at the Delhi government’s claims that a large number of students are leaving private schools to join government schools, the former MP said, “In 2013-14, 16.20 lakh students were in government schools (when Congress was last in power in Delhi). Last year, the total students enrolled in Delhi government schools were 15.20 lakh and as of this year it is at 16 lakh. In eight years (during the AAP regime), the population in Delhi has increased, eligible students have increased then how did the enrolment in government schools decrease? This 2.5 lakh students transferring from private to government schools in Delhi peddled by Kejriwal is a lie. There should have been 21-25 lakh students in government schools by now.”

“During the Congress tenure in Delhi, 26-27% students were studying in private schools and as of now, as per the latest report tabled by Kejriwal, 32% study in private schools. In 2014, there were 1,006 government schools, today it is 1,026. So you’ve increased 20 schools in 8 years! They had claimed in their manifesto that they will make 500 schools. Their education model is one of favouring contractors and thekedars,” Dikshit explained.

On Delhi’s healthcare front, Dikshit said that the Kejriwal government has done one thing – which is setting up mohalla clinics but it is only for basic treatment of fever, cough and cold. “It doesn’t have any cold chain system. So even during Covid-19 vaccination drive, not a single mohalla clinic could be assigned as a vaccination centre. When Congress was there in Delhi, there were 600 dispensaries which were now reduced to 250-300 dispensaries.”

‘Unemployment rate gone up, but Delhi CM claims to have given jobs to 12L’

Countering Kejriwal’s claim of having provided employment to 12 lakh people in Delhi, Dikshit said, “When we asked for information on how many have been employed through Delhi Employment Exchange in the past eight years, we were told the number is 440. RTI data on vacancies in teacher positions show that it was 9,000 in 2014 which is now at 20,000. The unemployment rate in 2013-14 was around 4 %, which now stands at 11%. If you’ve given 12 lakh jobs, the unemployment rate should have reduced, how did it increase?”

Stating that Delhi has always been a revenue surplus state to counter Kejriwal’s claim that during his tenure Delhi has not suffered a loss in its exchequer, Dikshit added, “The maximum revenue surplus was seen in Delhi in 2010-11 with Rs 10,000 crore which today ranges between Rs 3,000-7,000 crore. Instead of putting that surplus money in developmental works, they’re putting it into freebies of electricity. Today, while there is a revenue surplus, facilities such as Delhi Transport Corporation and Delhi Jal Board have increased losses, running in a cumulative loss of Rs 1.5 lakh crore, which stood at 25,000 crore prior to 2014. I’ve no problem with freebies but freebies should be distributed only until the government can run and afford it.”

“His model is only of distributing freebies, where is the development on the economic and infrastructure front in his plan?” Khera asked the reporters.