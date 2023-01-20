scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Gujarat Congress suspends 33 including ex-MLA Vasava after Assembly poll rout

Former Nandod MLA P D Vasava, Surendranagar district president Raiya Rathod and Narmada district president Harendra Valand are among those suspended for six years.

The Congress finished in the Assembly polls with its lowest ever tally of 17 seats. (File)
The Congress suspended 33 people including a former MLA and two district presidents in Gujarat for “engaging in anti-party activities” during the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Former MLA P D Vasava, Surendranagar district president Raiya Rathod and Narmada district president Harendra Valand are among those suspended for six years. Vasava, who was the MLA from Nandod, was not given a ticket by the party for the 2022 elections.

The convener of the party’s disciplinary committee, Balu Patel, said the Congress had received 71 complaints against 95 of its workers and leaders. The five-member committee met twice on January 5 and 19, 2023, where the decisions were made.

“In addition to this, there are 18 party men who will be called in person for further clarifications. Six workers who held various positions at the taluka and district levels have been removed from their positions,” Patel added.

Five other complaints are such that the decisions have to be taken in consultation with the district party presidents. Eight party men facing minor charges have been reprimanded in writing, while 11 applications have been dismissed.

“The actions are taken based on merit. Suspensions happen in serious cases,” Patel said.

The Congress finished in the Assembly polls with its lowest ever tally of 17 seats.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 15:23 IST
