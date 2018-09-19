Gujarat: Congress slams ‘rationing’ of MLAs’ queries, calls it ‘undemocratic’

Written in Gujarati, the booklet titled “Vidhan Sabha na Umbarethi (At the threshold of the State Assembly)” has been penned by Congress leaders and spokesperson Manish Doshi (pic). (Source: Twitter/Manish Doshi) Written in Gujarati, the booklet titled “Vidhan Sabha na Umbarethi (At the threshold of the State Assembly)” has been penned by Congress leaders and spokesperson Manish Doshi (pic). (Source: Twitter/Manish Doshi)

The Congress has come out with an 80-page booklet, criticising Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi’s decision to curtail the number of “unstarred’’ questions that an MLA can ask during the Question Hour to three in a day. The “unstarred questions” are those to which written answers are given by ministers.

Written in Gujarati, the booklet titled “Vidhan Sabha na Umbarethi (At the threshold of the State Assembly)” has been penned by Congress leaders and spokesperson Manish Doshi.

“It is undemocratic on the part of the government to limit the number of questions to be asked by elected representatives during the question hour… Questions asked by MLAs pertain to issues of governance and administration in the interest of general public and it also helps the government in removing its shortcomings with regard to its performance,” the booklet says. Through the booklet, which was released on the eve of the two-day Monsoon Session of the Assembly on Monday, the Congress has hit out at the BJP government, accusing it of doing injustice to people in areas like education, health, employment, agriculture, child welfare, among others in the four years since Narendra Modi became the prime minister of the country.

The book tries to blast “the myth of BJP’s role in the development of Gujarat”. Doshi, in the book, claimed that all the big dams like Ukai, Dharoi, Wanakbori, Panam, Kadana and Dantiwada were conceived and built during the Congress rule. As for Narmada dam, Doshi said that its foundation was laid by India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and much of the work had been completed during the Congress rule despite obstructions put by NGOs like Narmada Bachao Andolan.

All the big industrial units like Gujarat Refinery, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertiliser Company, Gujarat State Fertiliser Company, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation and other units that brought industrial revolution in the state, were all set up during the Congress rule, much before Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered politics, the book stated.

Amul that made India self-reliant in milk requirement, the book said, was set up during the Congress rule. Similarly, most of the chemical units, automobile manufacturing units, diamond industries, etc all came into being during the Congress rule.

All the big national-level educational institutes like IIMA, Institute of Rural Management Anand, National Institute of Design, Indian Space Research Organisation, Plasma Research Institute and many other institutes, the book says, were all established during the Congress rule. “But Modi, who is adept in the art of seeking publicity, never feels shy of taking himself the credit for all the work done by various governments in the last 70 years in the state,” Doshi stated.

