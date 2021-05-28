Gujarat: Congress seeks more relief for cyclone-hit

A family looks on from their badly damaged house after the passing of cyclone Tauktae at Jafarabad, Gujarat. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

A delegation of senior Congress leaders met governor Acharya Devvrat on Thursday morning demanding increased compensation for those affected by cyclone Tauktae which hit the state on May 17 night.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee interim president Amit Chavda, interim leader of opposition Paresh Dhanani and former GPCC president Arjun Modhwadia among other senior leaders met the governor at Raj Bhawan in Gandhinagar on Thursday morning.

“…Today is the tenth day since the cyclone hit Gujarat coast and the state government has failed to ensure that the affected people get cash doles, assistance for their animal husbandry business and loss of crops and proper arrangements are made for electricity and water connection,” said Chavda.

“…Congress leaders and MLAs have been visiting the affected areas to survey the loss and help in rehabilitation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi only carried out an aerial visit and the CM has been sitting in his office and declaring relief packages which we believe is not sufficient for the affected people,” the Congress leader added.

“Those who keep cattle for their livelihood have not received any help from the government after the cyclone, worst affected are the farmers be it those selling mangoes or coconuts and they have not got any monetary help. Fishermen have also been affected…,” said Chavda.

“Today, we have submitted an application to the governor saying that the cash doles announced by the state government are insufficient. Those affected must be given Rs 1,000 per day at least for 30 days…,” Chavda added.

“…Compared to the loss of Rs 15,000 crore, the compensation package announced by the Union government of Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 500 crore by the state government seems like a lollipop,” said Chavda.

Hardik Patel, working president of GPCC, wrote to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday demanding announcement of relief package for cattle herders.

“…The cattle herders and those associated with animal husbandry are facing difficulties as their stock of cattle fodder has been destroyed. Thousands of animals have died and many people have lost their houses as well. I request you to conduct a survey of the deaths of animals due to the cyclone and announce compensation accordingly…” wrote Patel.

Reacting to the Congress accusation, State Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja on Thursday accused them of shedding “crocodile tears” over the loss faced by farmers in the cyclone.

“By using the term ‘lollipop’ for the relief package announced by the CM, the Congress has shown its childish nature. Since the warnings for cyclone were given, the CM had brought the entire administration on alert mode and made 24/7 state control room to monitor… …,” Jadeja said.

“…The state government has given cash doles worth Rs 11 crore to 3,45,000 people. An additional Rs 46 crore will be given to 61,000 families… We have made arrangements to give Rs 25,000 per house for 80,000 kutcha pucca houses that have been partially damaged, Rs 95,100 per house to 15,000 such houses that have been completely destroyed and Rs 7 crore for 10,000 shanties that have been destroyed,” the home minister added.