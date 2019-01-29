Decision on alliance with NCP, BTP to be taken up by high command: Rajeev Satav

In a bid to set aside growing speculation about electoral alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Chhotu Vasava-led Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) in Gujarat, Congress general secretary in-charge of the state, Rajeev Satav, on Monday said that the issue of tying up with other parties in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections would be considered by the party high command, and not by the state level leadership.

Satav’s remarks come amid statements made by state Congress leaders rejecting the possibility of tie-ups with any party for the 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state. There were reports in sections of the media that several state Congress leaders were against any electoral alliance with the NCP in Gujarat.

It is to be noted that while the Congress had formed a pre-poll alliance with the BTP in the last Assembly elections in the state, two years ago, it did not tie-up with the NCP.

The Congress, on the other hand, is most likely to have an alliance with the NCP in neighbouring Maharashtra.

On Tuesday, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and former Union minister Praful Patel are scheduled to visit Ahmedabad to attend a function where former chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela is most likely to be inducted into the party.

Vaghela, a former Congress leader, had left the party ahead of the 2017 Assembly elections. He is likely to be fielded by the NCP during the Lok Sabha polls.

Sources in the Congress said that the party may go for an alliance with the NCP as well as BTP. While BTP, may be allotted Bharuch seat, it is not clear which seat or seats would be given to the NCP. Bharuch is the home constituency of senior Congress MP Ahmed Patel.