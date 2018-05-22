Gujarat: Congress protests fuel hike with ‘mehangai’ jibe at PM Modi

Congress leaders Amit Chavda, Rajeev Satav and Paresh Dhanani protest against fuel price hike in Ahmedabad, Monday. (Express photo by Javed Raja) Congress leaders Amit Chavda, Rajeev Satav and Paresh Dhanani protest against fuel price hike in Ahmedabad, Monday. (Express photo by Javed Raja)

Riding on a motorbike placed on a camel cart, senior Congress leaders protested against the rising fuel prices in Ahmedabad on Monday. The state-owned oil companies on Sunday night hiked the prices of petrol and diesel for the seventh time since May 14, taking the fuel prices to an all-time high.

Protesting against the sharp hike in the prices of fuel, Congress leaders sought to remind Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his party’s 2014 general election slogan “bahut hui mehangai ki maar, ab ki baar BJP ki sarkar (we have had enough of inflation, now the nation will have the BJP government)”.

The protest was led by Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Chavda. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Paresh Dhanani and in-charge of Gujarat Congress Rajeev Satav also participated in the rally. The rally, attended by several party workers, started from M J library in Paldi and culminated at Nehru Bridge on Ashram Road.

Chavda said that even though the BJP had talked of bringing down the prices during its election campaign in 2014, fuel prices, with 24 per cent VAT, had become the highest since Modi had come to power in 2014 despite crude oil prices coming down. He said that none of the BJP leaders were speaking against the rising fuel prices which have greatly affected the residents.

Dhanani said that petrol was Rs 63 per litres and diesel Rs 49 per litre in Delhi in 2013 under the UPA rule. However, now in Delhi, a litre of petrol cost Rs 74 and that of diesel cost Rs 66. Asking if these were the “acche din as promised by Modi”, he said that the rise in fuel prices had also increased the bus fare. He added that the Congress would intensify its agitation if the BJP government failed to bring down the fuel prices.

