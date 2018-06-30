Gujarat: Congress’ Paresh Dhanani asks CM to ‘come clean’ in ‘Rs 3,500-cr groundnut scam’

Dhanani and fellow Congress leaders protest against the BJP government in Rajkot on Friday. (Photo by Chirag Chotaliya) Dhanani and fellow Congress leaders protest against the BJP government in Rajkot on Friday. (Photo by Chirag Chotaliya)

Alleging corruption in the procurement of groundnut from the state ahead of the last year’s Assembly elections, Congress Legislature Party leader and the Leader of Opposition in Assembly, Paresh Dhanani, on Friday asked Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to come clean, saying that “farmers now suspect his role”.

Addressing a farmers’ dharna in Rajkot city, Dhanani alleged that there was a largescale corruption in the procurement of groundnut in the state by government, and the procurement was done merely to assuage the anger of farmers ahead of the Assembly polls last year. “Four times we raised the issue on the floor of the Assembly, demanding a fair probe into the (groundnut procurement) scam, and that culprits be hanged. Initially, we thought the corruption could have taken place due to oversight.

But today, every farmer of the state is convinced that in this scam, not only henchmen of BJP but some ministers, some former ministers were also involved. Mr Rupani, if you were clean, you could have ordered an inquiry by a sitting judge of higher judiciary, as per our demand. But you have not accepted the demand of the Opposition. Now farmers have started suspecting if the Chief Minister is also an accomplice in the groundnut scam. The CM must clarify his position,” Dhanani said.

Pointing to the incidents of fire at godowns where the procured groundnuts were stored — Gandhidham in Kutch district, Gondal and Shapar-Veraval in Rajkot and Hapa in Jamnagar — Dhanani alleged that they were “set on fire as part of a conspiracy”. “I suspect, as part of this Rs 3,500 crore-groundnut procurement scam, sods, stones and soil were packed in sacks and offloaded in government godowns, while real groundnut was diverted to oil mills by BJP workers and their supporters. They extracted oil from that groundnut, fried bhajiya in that oil and won election by luring voters by that sweetmeat. To destroy evidence of corruption, they set fire to godowns at Gandhidham, Gondal, and Shapar-Veraval where sacks containing stones and soil were stored,” he said.

“Farmers of Saurashtra had made up their mind to trample lotus (ruling BJP’s election symbol) in the last year’s Assembly polls. But then, you (government) staged the Rs 3,500-crore drama of procuring groundnut from farmers at minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 900 per 20 kg. You made farmers wait in queues to get themselves registered for selling their produce. However, you indulged in favouritism. Cooperative societies run by henchmen of BJP men procured groundnut from those who offered Rs 50 per 20 kg discount. You took the money in under-the-table deals and then stored substandard groundnut in godowns of private companies even as marginal and poor farmers kept on waiting for their turn helplessly,” Dhanani alleged.

Incidentally, Rs 44 crore worth of groundnut was destroyed after three godowns caught fire over the last six months. Police have arrested six persons for Gondal incident after it emerged that fire generated while welding a gate in the godown. However, police are still clueless about Gandhidham and in Shapar-Veraval incidents. A godown of in Hapa caught fire but major damage was prevented. Lakhs of jute sacks belonging to NAFED had been gutted after their stockpile caught fire at Rajkot agricultural produce market committee. All these incidents took place between January 2 and May 5 this year.

According to Dhanani, groundnut procurement was done merely to shore up fortunes of the ruling BJP in the last year’s Assembly election. “Before the election, groundnut was selling at Rs 500 to Rs 600. But as election approached, the government started purchasing groundnut at Rs 900. It incurred additional Rs 400 expenses towards other charges per 20 kg. But as the elections got over, farmers are again forced to sell their groundnut at throwaway prices. Dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi, why government is not purchasing groundnut at Rs 900 from farmers who have still stock of six lakh tonnes?” Dhanani said.

“The BJP had come to power in Gujarat on the promise of ending atmosphere of terror, eliminating hunger and weeding out corruption… Today, the corruption has become rampant in Gujarat and in the entire country,” he said. The khedut andolan was attended by former state unit president Arjun Modhwadia, several party MLAs and party’s farmers cell convener Harshad Ribadiya. Congress MLA from Jasdan, Kunvarji Bavaliya, who is reportedly not happy with the party, also showed up at the event and was greeted by loud cheers from crowd and fellow MLAs.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App