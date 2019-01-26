Gujarat: Congress to open new office in Valsad district

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress will open a new office in Valsad district on January 28 to be inaugurated by senior party leader Ahmed Patel.

State Congress chief Amit Chavda, Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani, party in-charge of Valsad Kadir Pirzada, Valsad senior congress leader Gaurav Pandya will also remain present in the inauguration of the new office at Pardi town.

The state Congress has already started holding group meetings to discuss poll strategies and events.

“We will not wait till the names of the candidates are announced and first we have to energise our workers and so we have decided to open our first office of in Valsad. We have extended invitations to MLAs of Kaprada, Danga, Vansda and even to the elected members of district panchayat and taluka panchayat to remain present (for the inauguration programme). We will tell them to work hard in the (Lok Sabha) elections so that the Valsad seat which was earlier with Congress and during last (Lok Sabha) election it went to the BJP can be brought back to Congress camp. We have already prepared a timetable and set mechanism wherein booth-level leaders will be contacted daily and the work done by them will be noted down and even suggestions will be given on issues they face while interacting with the voters,” Pirzada said.

Valsad Lok Sabha seat covers seven Assembly seats — Valsad town, Pardi, Umargam, Dharampur, Kaprada, Vansda, and Dangs. Out of these seven seats, BJP had won four seats while Congress three seats in the last state elections.

Senior Congress leader of Valsad district Gaurav Pandya said, “This is for the first time an election office will be started in Valsad prior to the announcement of the candidate. There are 2,000 booths falling in Valsad seat and the president of all the booths will remain present in the inauguration program. The Valsad seat belongs to Congress. The voters turned towards BJP due to Modi wave (in the last Lok Sabha elections). We will train our booth-level workers and leaders to change the mindset of voters and bring them back to Congress. By the time the names of the candidates are announced, our booth-level leaders and workers would have carried out entire campaigning and later the Congress candidate will just pay visit.”