Saturday, August 20, 2022

Gujarat Congress MLAs request President to revoke decision to release convicts of Bilkis Bano case

Congress MLAs Gyasuddin Shaikh of Dariyapur and Imran Khedawala of Jamalpur, both from Ahmedabad, and Congress MLA from Wankaner Javed Pirzada, termed the release “extremely shocking”.

The letter also noted that release of such “hardened criminals”, their welcomed back and felicitation are an “inhuman gesture” and sets a “dangerous precedent”. (File)

Three Congress MLAs of Gujarat have shot off a letter to President Droupadi Murmu and appealed to withdraw the decision to release the 11 convicts sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder and gangrape of Bilkis Bano during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The letter, which Shaikh posted on his Twitter handle on Friday, said the MLAs decided to appeal to the President so that she could intervene and “direct” the Union Home ministry and the Gujarat government to “immediately withdraw the decision of the early release of the 11 convicts”.

The communication also states that “the Gujarat’s BJP government’s decision” to release the convicts of such a heinous crime has “shown its apathy” on the “auspicious occasion of Independence Day”, and has tainted the day. The MLAs pointed out in their communication that it is “all the more shocking” that when PM Narendra Modi is talking of respecting women, his home state’s BJP government has decided to release the convicts who were accused of gangraping a five-month pregnant woman and murdering seven of Bilkis Bano’s family members.

