Gujarat: Congress MLA to take legal action against reduction of beds at VSH

Dariyapur Congress MLA Gayasuddin Sheikh has said that he will file a case in the Gujarat High Court against the reported reduction in the number of beds for indoor patients from 1160 to 500 in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) run VS Hospital.

He said that he will also hold demonstrations outside the AMC headquarters and in Gandhinagar, alleging that the move was “intended to run a private hospital within the premises of the VS Hospital”.

He explained that in 2008, the AMC had formed a Medical Education Trust to manage the NHL Medical College. The VS Hospital was attached to it. However, as VS Hospital could not be handed over to the MET owing to certain legal provisions, the AMC, he alleged, had now decided to reduce the number of beds at VS Hospital and transfer them to a private hospital which will be attached to the medical college.

The private hospital is due to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a few weeks.

Sheikh said that attaching a private hospital to the medical college would result in doctors and paramedical staff on the payroll of the medical college, who were till now treating outdoor and indoor patients at VS Hospital, would be shifted to the MET-run private hospital, leaving VS Hospital with inadequate staff.

The end result of this, Sheikh claimed, would be that economically weaker patients would pay higher fees at the private hospital.

The civic body has been running the hospital since its inception in 1931.