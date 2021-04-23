scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 22, 2021
Gujarat: Congress MLA to give Rs 30 lakh each for three talukas in Patan

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
April 23, 2021 4:04:46 am
Gujarat Congress legislator Raghubhai Desai announced a Rs 30 lakh grant from his MLA fund for medical expenses at three talukas in Patan.

MLA Raghubhai Desai from Radhanpur taluka constituency in Patan wrote three letters to the district planning officer in Patan asking for allocation of fund of Rs 10 lakh each for Radhanpur taluka, Sami taluka and Santalpur Taluka in Patan.

“I urge you for a quick allocation of Rs 10 lakh each for Radhanpur, Sami and Santalpur taluka in Patan to purchase Remdesivir injections, oxygen cylinders and testing kits for the patients of coronavirus (sic),” said Desai in his letter.

An official in the Patan district planning department informed The Indian Express that the process of fund allocation will begin on Friday.

