Gujarat Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani booked over alleged rioting, poll violations

Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani was booked in two separate First Information Reports (FIRs) in the Gujarat capital Gandhinagar within two hours on Sunday. Filed by police officers on behalf of the state, the cases allege rioting, obstruction of public servants, inciting communal disaffection, and violating campaign silence rules under the Representation of the People Act during the Gandhinagar municipal elections for 44 seats.

The first FIR was lodged at the Pethapur police station at 8.05 pm following a complaint by Inspector A M Desai. The case names Vadgam MLA Mevani, Suryasinh Dabhi, Ajaysinh Dabhi, Anopsinh Dabhi, Praveensinh Dabhi, Vipulsinh Dabhi, Mulchand, and several unidentified people.

The complaint stems from an October 9 application by BJP worker Bhavesh Arvind Bhavsar, who alleged that supporters of Congress candidate Yunus Parmar warned BJP workers against campaigning in “their area” in ward number 4.

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While Inspector Desai was recording Parmar’s statement at 1.30 pm, Mevani allegedly arrived at the police station at 3 pm with supporters, shouting, demanding the Inspector, and attempting to take Parmar away.

When the police attempted to reason with him, Mevani allegedly used abusive language, staged a protest outside the station, incited the Thakor community, defamed the police, and attempted to spread disaffection for personal gain. The FIR cited videos uploaded to Facebook and Instagram as evidence.

Mevani and the co-accused were booked under penal charges of unlawful assembly, rioting, obstructing a public servant, criminal intimidation, intentional insult to provoke a breach of peace, and public mischief, along with Section 135 of the Gujarat Police Act.

Second FIR

The second FIR was registered at Sector 7 police station at 10.10 pm on October 11 based on a complaint by Sub Inspector J H Makwana against Mevani, Sakir Rathod, Nasir alias Pintu Memon, and unidentified people.

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According to the FIR, the Pethapur police received a separate complaint from Nilesh Vishnu Panchal alleging that Munaf Habibkhan Pathan and others had threatened BJP workers against campaigning in ward number 4 on October 9. Fearing a potential disturbance during the election, police summoned Pathan to give a statement at the Sector 13 police chowki under the Sector 7 police station.

The FIR alleges that Mevani arrived at the chowki at 11 pm on October 9 with a crowd, used abusive language, and forcefully removed Pathan from the premises, obstructing public servants from performing their duties.

The complaint alleges that at 5 pm on October 9, after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) campaign deadline had passed, Mevani continued campaigning for Congress candidate Yunus Yusuf Parmar and attempted to create disaffection between IPS officers and police personnel.

Mevani and others were booked under charges of unlawful assembly, rioting, obstructing public servants, criminal intimidation, publishing false information to promote hatred, and intentional insult. The police also booked him under Section 126(2) of the Representation of the People Act for violating campaign silence rules.

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The Indian Express attempted to reach inspectors at both Pethapur and Sector 7 police stations, city division DySP D T Gohil, and Gandhinagar SP Ravi Teja Vasamsetty, but all were unavailable for comment.