Covid-19: Gujarat Congress MLA Imran Khedawala stable; AMC corporator tests positive

A day after Congress MLA from Ahmedabad Imran Khedawala tested positive for COVID-19, his health condition is stated to be stable. He is being treated at the city’s SVP Hospital.

In another development, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s senior Congress corporator Badruddin Shaikh tested positive for coronavirus Wednesday morning.

Addressing an online press briefing through social media platforms, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra said, “I have personally talked to Imran Khedawala over phone. He is admitted at SVP hospital and is stable without any health complications.”

The other two Congress MLAs, Gyasuddin Shaikh and Shailesh Parmar, who have accompanied Khedawala to Gandhinagar for the meetings, have been home quarantined and their samples have been collected for testing while contact tracing including their driver and family members is under process, Nehra said.

“Today, senior Congress corporator Badruddin Shaikh too has tested positive. He had approached us for testing two days ago after he complained of some symptoms,” he added.

Ahmedabad city has reported 42 new cases of coronavirus in the last 15 hours taking the total number of cases to 399. Among the 42 new cases, 33 are reported from the city’s Central and South zones.

Following intensive surveillance and active testing initiated by the AMC since Monday, on an average, 700 to 800 samples are collected daily by 30 health teams. On Tuesday, a record number of 975 samples were collected for testing.

“From today, more than 50 teams have been deployed on ground with the daily collection target of thousand samples. Among potential super spreaders, screening of 1500 persons associated with door to door garbage collection have been done. Out of these, one has tested positive. Similarly, nearly 400 beggars have been screened of whom one positive case has been reported. Also, nearly 1,400 labourers were screened at eight different labour sites across the city on Tuesday,” the commissioner said.

So far, 7,607 samples have been collected through passive and active surveillance for testing from Ahmedabad.

