Gujarat: Congress man held for ‘abusive post’ on PM, released on bail

Surat police on Wednesday arrested a Congress worker for allegedly posting “abusive comments” about Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a local Facebook page. He was released on bail on Thursday.

According to police, Congress worker Parth Anavadiya, a resident of Navsari, put out an abusive post about Modi on a Facebook page called ‘Navsari Active Politics’, a few days ago. Ananvadiya’s mobile phone number is his user id on the page.

The page, created by Navsari BJP member Miral Patel, has members from both the parties.

Following Anavadiya’s post, Navsari BJP secretary Rakesh Patel filed a complaint against Anavadiya’s number. An offence under IPC sections 153 and 501 was registered. Anavadiya was arrested on Wednesday night.

“We condemn such comments and posts on Facebook… There are several comments and posts about Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on the page which are abusive in nature. Last month, when an objectionable post was put up regarding Mahatma Gandhi, we gave a written complaint to Navsari police. But no action was take,” said Navsari Congress president Siddharth Desai.

Congress leaders demanded that Anavadiya be released on bail since the charges under which he had been arrested are bailable. However, the police kept Anavadiya in custody for 24 hours before releasing him Thursday evening.

“It has been found that ‘Navsari Active Politics’ has been creating nuisance in the town. Several posts are abusive. We are planning to delete the page,” said police inspector S M Sagar.

“Now nobody will dare to put such post against PM Modi. This incident has set an example,” BJP secretary Rakesh Patel said.