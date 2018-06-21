Gujarat: Congress loses power to BJP in five district panchayats

Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani said Congress members cross-voted because they were “fed up with the Congress leadership”. Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani said Congress members cross-voted because they were “fed up with the Congress leadership”.

In a setback for the Congress, the party lost power to the BJP in five district panchayats — Ahmedabad, Patan, Bhavnagar, Mahisagar and Dahod — after some of its elected members cross-voted during the elections for the posts of president and vice president that were held in 30 districts Wednesday. The Congress, however, managed to retain power in the remaining 18 district panchayats, including Bharuch and Narmada in alliance with the JD(U), which the party had won in 2015.

The elections were, however, postponed in Dang district after members of the Congress and BJP almost came to blows as two of the BJP members defected to the Congress. Elections in two other districts — Banaskantha and Kheda — were held a few months ago where the BJP had retained power.

The elections for president and vice-president posts were necessitated as the elections for office-bearers in district panchayats are held after every two-and-a-half years under Panchayati raj system.

In Ahmedabad and Patan districts, the Congress had whisked away all its 34 members to an undisclosed destination in Rajasthan to prevent them from “being poached by the BJP”, due to cross-voting.

Out of the 18 Congress members in the 34-member Ahmedabad district panchayat, six voted for the BJP, thereby helping their nominees Jitendrasinh Chauhan and Bhaviben Patel win the posts of president and vice-president, respectively.

In Patan district panchayat, eight Congress members voted for the BJP. In Mahisagar, three Congress members cross-voted, helping the BJP to wrest power.

In Bhavnagar, two Congress members defected to the BJP, helping the BJP nominees — Vaktuben Makwana for president and B K Gohil for vice-president — win by just one vote. One Congress member, Hiraben Aviya, abstained from voting. The defections and abstention reduced the effective strength of the ruling Congress to 19 in the 40-member general board. The tally of the BJP, on the other hand, rose to 20.

In the tribal-dominated Dahod district, the Congress candidates for president and vice-president posts lost after cross-voting by nine of its members. The election was postponed in another tribal district of Dang, and will be held on Thursday. “The BJP bribed our members by offering them huge money, ranging from Rs 25 lakh in smaller districts to Rs 2 crore in Ahmedabad,” state Congress president Amit Chavda said.

Hitting back, Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani said Congress members cross-voted because they were “fed up with the Congress leadership”.

