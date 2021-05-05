Gujarat Congress leaders meet CM, seek more resources to fight Covid in rural areas

A covid patient talks over phone during her long wait inside an ambulance at Civil hospital in Asarwa, Ahmedabad on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

State Congress leaders met Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at his residence on Wednesday and sought more facilities to be allocated to the rural areas to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The cases in rural areas are rising and the villagers are finding it difficult to get a bed in government hospitals… We discussed (with the CM) on 33 different points. The government should set up a viral disaster management and coordination committee and supply adequate oxygen to rural areas keeping the local demand in mind,” Leader of the Opposition in state Assembly Paresh Dhanani said after the meeting with Rupani.

On an average, Dhanani said, there was just one MBBS doctor available for treating Covid-19 patients between eight and 10 villages in Gujarat. He also pointed out the huge vacancies in the healthcare sector in the state.

He said most of the Community Health Centres and Primary Health Centres in rural areas were not equipped to treat Covid-19 patients. “We have demanded immediate supply of medicines, including Remdesivir and Tocilizumab injections, at all the CHCs and PHCs. We have also demanded adequate supply of oxygen, along with cylinders, masks, oximeters, etc,” Dhanani said.

All CHCs and PHCs, he said, should also conduct RT-PCR tests and all taluka-level hospitals should have CT-scan facilities. “Currently, there is an acute shortage of RT-PCR testing kits,” the Congress leader said.

The government on Wednesday stated that it has set up 13,061 community covid centres with 1.2 lakh beds across the villages in the state to provide primary treatment to Covid patients in rural areas. Till now, 2,627 Covid patients have been admitted at these newly set up facilities.