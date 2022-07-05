scorecardresearch
Ahead of polls, Gujarat Congress leaders meet party brass in Delhi

According to party officials, senior party leaders from state including Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Jagdish Thakor, Gujarat incharge Raghu Sharma, Leader of Opposition Sukhram Rathva were summoned to party headquarters in New Delhi.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
Updated: July 5, 2022 12:22:24 am
gujarat congress(Photo: Twitter/@RaghusharmaINC)

Ahead of the Assembly polls in the state scheduled later this year, a meet was held between Gujarat Congress leaders and senior party officials in New Delhi on Monday.

According to party officials, senior party leaders from state including Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Jagdish Thakor, Gujarat incharge Raghu Sharma, Leader of Opposition Sukhram Rathva, senior leaders Arjun Modhwadia, Deepak Babaria and spokesperson Manish Doshi were summoned to party headquarters in New Delhi.

“An important meet in context of the coming elections began on Monday evening with senior party leaders such as All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken, Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Singh Surejwala and Jairam Ramesh,” said a senior official of Gujarat Congress.

