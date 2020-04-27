Gujarat Congress leader dies of Covid-19

Shaikh had hypertension and diabetes, and had recently undergone a heart surgery. Shaikh had hypertension and diabetes, and had recently undergone a heart surgery.

Badruddin Shaikh, 67, a senior Congress corporator and former leader of opposition in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), succumbed to Covid-19 late Sunday, after being on ventilator for more than a week.

Shaikh had tested positive on April 15 and was admitted at the AMC-run SVP hospital. He had hypertension and diabetes, and had recently undergone a heart surgery.

AMC leader of opposition Dinesh Sharma said he spoke with the doctor treating Shaikh, who said that two days ago, he developed symptoms of pneumonia and had also undergone dialysis thrice.

AICC National spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil tweeted, “I am at loss of words. Badrubhai, as we called him was a stellar of strength and patience. A senior leader of our INC Gujarat family, I knew him since 40 years when he was with Youth Congress.He was relentlessly working with poor people & was infected with #Covid_19. #RIP my friend”.

“The news of demise of Badruddin Shaikh, former leader of opposition in AMC and Behrampura ward corporator during Ramzan month is extremely unfortunate. He was always active in public welfare and people will always remember his works. May his soul rest in peace (sic),” tweeted Amit Chavda, president, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee.

A veteran politician in Ahmedabad circles, Shaikh was a popular figure in the Old City area. He was the corporator for Berhampur ward in Ahmedabad.

“Badruddin Shaikh was a people’s leader in Gujarat and a truly secular figure. Till his last breath, he served the people of Gujarat and died fighting the disease as a warrior,” said Jairajsinh Parmar, spokesperson, Gujarat Congress.

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said, “Badruddin bhai was a great people’s leader who had amazing reach within people of all communities. For years, he had served as a councillor, member of standing committee and was also the leader of opposition in the municipality for some time. This is not just a loss for Congress party but also for the nation”.

Shaikh had been hospitalised for the past 11 days. He is survived by his wife, daughter and son-in-law, who run a school in Danilimda.

Since the early 1990s, when he joined the AMC, this was Shaikh’s fourth term as Congress corporator. He started his political career quite young as a NSUI worker, and was later elected as Gujarat University Syndicate member. He had also been chairman of the AMC standing committee from 2000 to 2003 and leader of opposition in AMC from 2010-15.

Shaikh was also a trustee of the Shaikh Khwaja Garib Nawaz Trust of Ajmer, and a member of Prime Minister Haj Delegation in 2005.

