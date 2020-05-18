Gujarat: Congress leader accuses state of failing to control pandemic, govt rebuts

Reacting to the allegations by Parmar, state home minister Pradipsinh Jadeja said that the letter alleging violation of human rights in Gujarat shows the half knowledge and lack of wisdom in the Congress party. (Representatioanl) Reacting to the allegations by Parmar, state home minister Pradipsinh Jadeja said that the letter alleging violation of human rights in Gujarat shows the half knowledge and lack of wisdom in the Congress party. (Representatioanl)

Citing rising cases of coronavirus patients and subsequent deaths in the state and alleged apathy of the state machinery, deputy leader of opposition Shailesh Parmar has written to the governor demanding action against the state government for violation of human rights.

Rebutting the claims, state home minister Pradipsinh Jadeja slammed the Congress for its ‘lack of wisdom’.

Taking cognizance of the rising Covid-19 cases, Parmar has written to governor Acharya Devvrat on Sunday stating that the BJP-led state government has led the 6.5 crore people of the state to the end of the cliff with their alleged failure to control the pandemic.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Parmar said, “Today Gujarat ranks second in the most number of Covid-19 cases across the country and first when it comes to Covid-19 deaths. The Gujarat government has all of a sudden stopped doing random tests. Earlier, when a patient tested positive, his entire family used to get tested but now they are only quarantined. Earlier, the patient with symptoms was kept in isolation for 14 days at the hospital but now they are let off in just 5-7 days and asked to report back only if they have fever.”

“In a way, the government of Gujarat has left the people on their own and the terrible health situation in the state is a witness to that. Even doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have said that almost 80% of the positive cases in Gujarat are asymptomatic then why has the government stopped tests? All this accounts to violation of human rights and we have demanded that the governor seek a report from the human rights bodies on this issue and take necessary action,” he said.

Reacting to the allegations by Parmar, state home minister Pradipsinh Jadeja said that the letter alleging violation of human rights in Gujarat shows the half knowledge and lack of wisdom in the Congress party.

In an official statement, the home minister said that it was the same Parmar who had come with other Congress MLAs such as Imran Khedawala and Gyasuddin Shaikh to meet Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and praised the efforts of the state government to curb the pandemic and now on the orders of his national political masters, Parmar is making allegations of negligence which shows his dual nature.

