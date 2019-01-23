Gujarat: Congress lays out pre-poll events

The Congress on Tuesday decided to hold “khatla-otla” meetings, “Chaurahe pe Charcha” and “zilla jan sunvai” in each and every village, taluka and districts to gather complaints of the people and submit a memorandum based on it to the local taluka and municipality level authorities.

After submitting memoranda, the party leaders will hold “Jan Vedana Sammelan”’ in each Assembly constituency.

This comes as MLAs chalked out the party’s strategy and planned a series of events ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Party MLAs met in Gandhinagar to decide the course of action for the upcoming general elections, state Congress in-charge and MP Rajiv Satav told reporters.

“The party decided to organise programmes like Jan Vedana Yatra, Khat Parishad, Lok Charcha, and Parivartan Sankalp in the coming days to mobilise support ahead of the general elections,” state Congress chief Amit Chavda said.

Most of the 76 Congress MLAs were present at the meeting held at the Circuit House, where talks were held on the party’s strategy for the upcoming budget session of the Assembly, he added.

Each Congress MLA has been asked to adopt two Assembly constituencies to prepare for the election. “We are going to focus on all 26 Lok Sabla seats. We are confident of winning all these seats. The MLAs presented their reports today on the (party’s position in) two Assembly constituencies (adopted by each of them), and the report is encouraging,” Satav said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Paresh Dhanani, said, “The task has been assigned to MLAs as they are face of the party among the people. People have a lot of expectations from their elected representatives, and if the latter take up the issues pertaining to the public, it would generate sympathy and support for the party.”

Alpesh Thakor was among the Congress MLAS who did not attend the meeting.

— With PTI inputs