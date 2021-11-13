‘Over 15 lakh people pushed into poverty’: Gujarat Cong launches protest over fuel prices, inflation

Claiming that over 15 lakh Gujarat citizens have been pushed into poverty in the pandemic year, the Gujarat Congress on Saturday announced the launch of a statewide protest against the ruling BJP government over rising fuel prices and inflation.

In a press conference organised at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan at Paldi in Ahmedabad, senior Congress leader and interim president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) Amit Chavda said, “Due to failed economic policies of the government, lakhs have been left unemployed, small-scale industries and businesses have collapsed. The rate of petrol, diesel and edible oil have been shot up since 2014. Only a handful of industrialists and corporate houses have benefited. This government has caused a loss of Rs 1.5 lakh crore to the nation in the form of tax benefits to the handful of industrialists.”

He continued, “When Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to Delhi in 2014, he told the women of Gujarat that if you have any problem, then write postcards to me that cost 15 paisa. Today, the prices of postcards have shot up and families can’t even afford to buy them. In the past one year, over 8000 persons have died by suicide in Gujarat. This government which couldn’t uplift the poor, has now made sure that even those who were living their lives peacefully are now on the edge.”

He added, “Moreover, recent study shows that over 15 lakh people in Gujarat have been pushed into acute poverty in the past one year. Instead of giving employment to the youth, the government is not only ensuring that liquor is freely available through the jugaad system, it has also made sure that supply of drugs is increased in Gujarat. Today, the Gujarat coastline is being used to smuggle drugs in huge amounts and every metropolitan city and village of the state is being supplied narcotics in a systematic manner by the government.”

Chavda also said that the state Congress will organise a ‘jan jagruti abhiyan’ (public awareness campaign) from November 14 to November 29 against the “arrogance, misrule and lies” of the BJP government.

“Congress workers will be present at all 52,000 booths across the state in each city and village. Gujarat Congress in charge Raghu Sharma will himself lead the campaign with a padayatra. Not only Congress workers but also the people of Gujarat will join us as well,” said Chavda.