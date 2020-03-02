Gujarat Congress launches digital drive for party membership

Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda

Gujarat Congress launched a digital membership campaign Sunday with senior party leaders visiting their respective constituencies across the state.

While Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Chavda hosted programmes in Keshavpura in Anklav, former party president Bharatsinh Solanki and leader of opposition Paresh Dhanani conducted similar events in Dedarda and Gajerapara respectively.

“We have launched this initiative to connect with the people. On Sunday, apart from the digital membership campaign, which in itself is a first of its kind campaign by the party, we also went door to door in constituencies of senior leaders to distribute magazines of Congress ideology and letter written by Sonia Gandhi, among other things,” said Jairajsinh Parmar, spokesperson, GPCC.

