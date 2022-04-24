Gujarat Congress leader Kailash Gadhvi joins AAP, talks of ‘new inning’

Gujarat Congress leader and former party spokesperson Kailash Gadhvi joined the Aam Aadmi Party in Ahmedabad Sunday, calling his decision to join the AAP “starting a new inning”.

Gadhvi, a chartered accountant, had met Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday in New Delhi and had announced that he will join the party along with 300 supporters. He had attacked the Congress saying that it lacked the determination to take against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years.

“Today, I am starting a new inning. Gujarat has always been a laboratory of politics and for the past 27 years, an arrogant government has been enjoying power and has shirked from its responsibilities when it comes to farmers, unemployed youth, and women of Gujarat,” said Gadhvi during a press conference held at the AAP office. “I have been fighting and will continue to do so. I am not here to talk about old things but talk about a new Gujarat where people will get good health, education, and emergency services,” he added.

Gadhvi resigned from Congress in October 2020 after he was denied a ticket for the Abdasa constituency seat by-elections. He had been part of the Congress party for the past two decades serving at crucial posts in the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, including heading its CA cell and being its spokesperson.

Before Gadhvi, former Congress MLA Indranil Rajguru joined the AAP on April 14. And in December last year, Nikhil Savani, a close aide of Patidar leader Hardik Patel and senior leader of the Youth Congress, shifted to the AAP.

Gadhvi and his supporters were welcomed to the party by AAP Gujarat election in charge and Delhi MLA Gulab Singh Yadav.

Yadav said the Gujarat Assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held later this year, might be preponed.

“Speculations are being made whether the Vidhan Sabha polls will be held earlier this year. Our party cadre is working day and night at the ground level to connect with people. It’s heartening to know that good people from both the BJP and Congress have been joining the AAP and increasing our strength by each day. They had a vision for the 6.5 crore people of Gujarat but they were also feeling choked while being part of the BJP and Congress,” said Yadav.

He also attacked the BJP-led state government on recent cases of paper leaks in government recruitments in Gujarat. “I am shocked to know that even after 27 years of governance, they can’t prevent paper leak of standard seventh in school. Paper leaks have become so common that it appears to be a daily affair,” said Yadav.