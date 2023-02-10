Gujarat Congress ex-MLA Indranil Rajyaguru, 6 others acquitted in rioting case booked before 2017 polls

Congress former MLA Indranil Rajyaguru, state unit secretary Mahesh Rajput and five others were acquitted Friday by a trial court in Rajkot in a case booked on charges of rioting near then chief minister Vijay Rupani’s home before the 2017 Assembly elections.

The court of additional chief judicial magistrate H N Desai acquitted Rajyaguru, Rajput and five others for want of evidence. The others who were acquitted are Mitul Donga, who was Congress candidate in the Rajkot East Assembly constituency in 2017, Rajyaguru’s aide Bhavesh Boricha, and Congress workers Jagdish Mori, Tushar Nandani and Hemant Virda. The seven were booked under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly) and 186 (obstructing public servant from discharging public function). Later on IPC Sections 145 (joining or continue being in an unlawful assembly despite knowing it has been commanded to disperse), 147 (rioting), and 152 (assaulting or obstructing public servant when suppressing riot etc) and the Gujarat Police Act’s Section 135 (contravening of rules or directions of police) were invoked against the accused later. All seven were charged under these sections.

According to the prosecution, the seven accused and a mob of around 250 people were raising slogans outside Brahm Samaj Vadi on Raiya Road in Rajkot on December 3, 2017, a week before the city voted in the first phase of the Assembly polls, after a dispute over putting up hoardings. The accused later tried to march towards Rupani’s home in nearby Prakash Society and refused to disperse despite orders from police and allegedly pulled and pushed policemen who were trying to prevent the march.

“However, the court didn’t find any evidence of any accused having committed the offence as alleged by the prosecution. No one was injured in the incident. On the contrary, the court agreed with our submission that the Congress leaders were merely trying to go to the CM’s residence to make a representation and that trying to make a representation is not an offence,” Bhavin Daftary, the lawyer who represented Rajyaguru and others, told The Indian Express.

Rajyaguru, who won the election from Rajkot East in 2012 on a Congress ticket, changed his seat to Rajkot West in 2017 to take on Rupani. According to another FIR registered with the Gandhigram police the same day, Rajyaguru’s younger brother Divyanil was allegedly assaulted by some BJP workers when Congress workers were erecting election-related hoardings at Brahm Samaj Vadi. This prompted Indranil and other Congress workers to rush to the spot. According to the prosecution, the accused raised slogans against the BJP government and tried to march to the CM’s home to make a representation about the incident.

“Since the very beginning, we had faith in the court and we are confident that we will be acquitted as we had not committed any crime. Trying to make a representation to the CM in a peaceful manner is no crime in a democracy and the court, through its Friday’s judgment, affirmed it,” Rajput said, adding, “It was a false case registered by police at the behest of the party in power.”

Indranil Rajyaguru could not be contacted for a comment.

The case was fast-tracked as Rajyaguru is a former MLA. Based on Divyanil’s complaint, the Gandhigram police had booked Raju Dangar, Shailesh Bharwad and seven other unidentified people under IPC sections 143, 232 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 427 (mischief causing damage amounting to Rs50). In his complaint, Divyanil alleged that Dangar and others had assaulted him when he was getting a new hoarding erected in place of one that he claimed was damaged by BJP workers. However, this case is pending trial.

Rajyaguru and Donga lost the 2017 election and the former MLA quit Congress in June 2018, stating he was not happy with the way the party was functioning. After remaining on the sidelines for more than two years, he rejoined the Congress in September 2020. But in April 2022, he deserted the Congress again and joined the AAP. But he returned to the Congress in November last year in the run-up to the Assembly elections after the AAP denied him a ticket. While in the AAP, he and nine others were acquitted by a trial court in September last year in a case where he allegedly assaulted the then Rajkot municipal commissioner and vandalised his office in 2004.