Gujarat Congress: Grant scholarships, other benefits to SC/ST & OBC students

The Gujarat Congress on Wednesday demanded the state government to avail scholarships and financial benefits to the scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST) and other backward class (OBC) students in the state.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Gujarat Pradesh Congress committee chief spokesperson Manish Doshi wrote, “The SC, ST and OBC students in Gujarat are enrolled in various faculties and courses in schools, colleges and universities. During the pandemic, of any sector has suffered the most then it is education. For the past 15 months, campuses of schools, colleges and universities are shut and students are availing online education. Caught amid pandemic, inflation and recession, the families of SC/ST and OBC students are finding it difficult to pay the high fees of their education.”

“On one hand, the management is forcing them to pay high fees and on the other, if the state government doesn’t give them scholarships, tuition assistance in tuitions and other eligible educational benefits, then how reasonable is it? I request you to kindly stop spending on big advertisements and ensure that the financial benefits and scholarships of SC/ST and OBC students that are suspended for the past 15 months to be granted (sic).”