Gujarat: Congress demands ‘white paper’ on power situation

The Congress on Saturday demanded the state government to come out with a ‘white paper’ on the power generation capacity of the state-run power plants, power purchased from the private power companies and the tariff at which the consumers are being supplied electricity in the state since the time the BJP government was elected to power in 1995.

Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi made the demand after state energy minister Saurabh Patel claimed that the “government has given the benefit of saving Rs 21,619 crore to power consumers in the state in the last seven years due to its long-term power-purchase agreement’’.

Doshi said that the “state BJP government had not benefitted the consumers but the private power producer and distributor companies in the last 23 years of its rule in the state’’.

