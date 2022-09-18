Gujarat Congress demands Rahul Gandhi be made party national president

The Gujarat Congress Sunday demanded Rahul Gandhi be made the party’s national president. The demand came at the party’s state executive meeting and was supported with a round of applause by more than 490 members, including the district/taluka/city heads of the party and the state-level office bearers.

Chief spokesperson of Gujarat Congress, Manish Doshi said the meeting of the party’s state executive was held Sunday in which, apart from other things, the committee expressed its desire to make Rahul the national president.

“A demand was made to make Rahul Gandhi, who is the future of India and voice of the youth, the national president of the Indian National Congress,” the party stated in an official release.

Among other things, the release stated that a resolution was passed unanimously to authorise party president Sonia Gandhi to form the Gujarat unit of the party. A proposal in this regard was moved by the Leader of Opposition in Gujarat Assembly and senior Congress leader, Sukhram Rathva, and was supported by leaders such as Bharatsinh Solanki, Arjun Modhwadia and Sidhharth Patel.

The state executive also took decisions on preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections centering around issues like inflation, unemployment, lackluster administration, corruption, and various agitations.

The meeting was also attended by senior Congress leaders like state incharge Raghu Sharma and Rajya Sabha members Shaktisinh Gohil and Amee Yajnik.