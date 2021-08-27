Gujarat Congress demands fee waiver for college students

The Gujarat Congress on Thursday demanded fee waiver for one year and cancellation of any fee hike for students enrolled in medical, paramedical, dental, engineering and pharmacy related institutions in Gujarat in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Manish Doshi said, “Amid the situation of recession, inflation and pandemic, the private colleges in Gujarat have increased their annual fee by Rs 29,000-83,000 for the students; how reasonable is that? When in the entire year, not a single day of teaching began at campuses then why is the fee being hiked? At a time when fee reduction is extremely necessary, the fee hike has put many middle class families in trouble. Why is the government advocating for the private colleges ?”

Doshi added that a detailed application has been sent to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani demanding fee waiver for the current year.

“In the past 14 months, the institutions have been completely shut and there has been on expenses incurred on administration, electricity, laboratory and maintenance expenses. Yet we are hearing that private colleges are pressurizing students and their families to pay the increased fees. Therefore, a representation of Congress leaders have sent an application to the CM demanding immediate fee waiver for one year for all institutions in order to safeguard the interest of five lakh students of Gujarat who are enrolled in these specialized courses’ institutions,” added Doshi.