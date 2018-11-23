Gujarat: Congress deceives its own leaders, people cannot trust party, says Vaghani

State BJP president Jitu Vaghani Thursday hit out at the opposition Congress and justified Kunwarji Bavaliya’s act of quitting Congress and joining the ruling party.

His comments came soon after the Election Commission announced that the bypoll for Jasdan Assembly seat will be held on December 20. The counting of votes will be conducted on December 23.

Addressing a gathering in Jasdan town of Rajkot district, Vaghani asked the supporters and party workers present, “Will the party which doesn’t care for its leader will care for you?”

Justifying Bavaliya’s move, Vaghani said, “Despite being a senior leader and national president of organisation of Koli community, why did Congress not make Bavaliya the Leader of Opposition? Why was he not made president (of Gujarat Congress)? All that the Congress did was deceive Bavaliya. The party which deceives its own leader will also deceive people. But Bavaliya has always been among people. He joined BJP only to serve Jasdan-Vinchhiya and people of the state.”

The constituency, which covers Jasdan and Vinchhiya talukas of Rajkot district, had fallen vacant after Bavaliya quit Congress and resigned as MLA from the seat on July 3 this year. The 63-year-old leader was among the senior most leaders of Congress in the state and one of the tallest leaders of Koli community.

He had earlier been elected MLA from Jasdan five times as Congress candidate. He was also elected MP from Rajkot Lok Sabha seat in 2009.

Also taking the opportunity to attack the Congress for a farmers’ sammelan the party organised in Jasdan two weeks ago, Vaghani said, “BJP is a strong party and doesn’t need to stage a show of strength. So is Kunvarji Bavaliya. Those who are weak stage such shows. Congress doesn’t even take care of its own leaders.” He alleged that the Congress was responsible for a “lack of development” in Jasdan.

Bavaliya took the stage to repeat his stance for changing party loyalty. “I have given my sweat and blood to serve you. You all have been witness to the way I worked as MLA. But I had a feeling that being an MLA of the Opposition party, I was not able to serve you the way I liked. So, I had to change party. I have switched over only to protect interest of farmers and poor of this region,” Bavaliya said while addressing the gathering. He assured the gathering that he would bring irrigation water from Narmada to the area by December.

Bavaliya hit out at Congress leaders who had allegedly suggested that the veteran leader betrayed the voters’ trust. “Before I joined the BJP, I consulted my constituents who supported the idea. But people from outside are coming here and telling people that I have cheated them. Beware of such people. They have failed people of their own constituencies,” he said.

Energy Minister Saurabh Patel and Civil Supplied and Consumer Affairs Minister Jayesh Radadiya also addressed the gathering.

Patel said that this year, his ministry has sanctioned 2,000 agricultural power connections for Jasdan and Vinchhiya. He claimed that earlier the number were stuck at 200 to 300. Meanwhile, Radadiya assured the farmers that the government will procure groundnut at a minimum support price of Rs 5,000 per quintal from all the registered farmers.

Meanwhile, in a possible set back for the Congress, presidents of the party’s units for Jasdan and Vinchhiya talukas quit the Congress and formally joined the BJP on Thursday. Along with them, many sitting members of Jasdan and Vinchhiya taluka panchayats also defected to BJP.