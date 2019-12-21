CAA protests: Congress corporator among 49 held for violence at Shah e Alam

Shops remained shut amid heavy security at Shah e Alam area in Ahmedabad, Friday. Javed Raja Shops remained shut amid heavy security at Shah e Alam area in Ahmedabad, Friday. Javed Raja

Police arrested 49 people, including four women and a Congress corporator, a day after clashes broke out between the police and protesters at Shah e Alam area of Ahmedabad during a demonstration against the new citizenship law and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in which more than 10 policemen were injured due to stone pelting.

Congress corporator of Shah e Alam area, Shahzad Khan Pathan and 12 others were sent to police custody till December 26, while the rest were sent to judicial custody.

Heavy security was deployed in Shah e Alam area. Markets were also shut, a day after the violence.

Pathan, was among the 49 who were arrested on charges of criminal conspiracy and unlawful assembly. Along with Pathan, 80 others have been booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 307, 333, 337, 143, 145, 147, 151, 152, 153, 188, 120 B (attempt to murder, causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from duty, causing hurt by act endangering life, unlawful assembly, joining unlawful assembly despite being asked to disperse, rioting, unlawful assembly of more than five persons, assaulting public servant when suppressing riots, Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot, Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant and criminal conspiracy along with sections of public property damage act respectively).

“On Thursday evening, around 2,000 people assembled at the Shah e Alam area despite prohibitory orders of Section 144 in place. Despite several warnings, the protesters did not move from the site and attacked policemen present on duty. We lodged FIR against 81 people at Isanpur police station and 49 have been arrested. Corporator Shahzad Pathan had organised the protest,” said a senior police official.

Assistant Commissioner of Police RB Rana and Isanpur police station in charge JM Solanki along with 10 policemen were injured in the stone pelting which ensued at Shah e Alam area on Thursday evening. While Rana returned to duty, Solanki and 10 other policemen are still admitted in hospitals.

On Friday, heavy police and RAF presence was deployed at Shah e Alam area even as residents attended the weekly namaz ceremony.

“The situation is under control and we have deployed one battalion of RAF and multiple teams of local police. We will keep the forces present at the site for now,” said RB Rana, ACP, J-division, Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, Sharif Khan, uncle of Corporator Shahzad Khan Pathan, said, “It is true that Shahzad and few others had assembled outside the Shah e Alam dargah for a demonstration and they were quickly detained and taken away by the police. However, after Shahzad left, a police vehicle hit three-four protesters at the site after which the crowd got enraged and attacked the cops. The situation is normal in Shah e Alam now.”

