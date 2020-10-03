Gujarat: Congress chief, party workers detained for protest

Congress workers protest outside collectorate in Ahmedabad on Friday. (Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the Gujarat Congress held demonstrations in various cities of the state on Friday to protest against the farmers’ bill introduced by the Union government and sought complete fee waiver for all school and college students in the state in view of the pandemic.

In Ahmedabad, over a dozen Gujarat Congress workers, including Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Chavda, were detained by the police on Friday morning, when they staged a sit-in near Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati of Ahmedabad.

“We have organised a dharna to demand complete fee waiver for the first semester in all schools and colleges of Gujarat. Today is Gandhi Jayanti and Mahatma Gandhi is a symbol of truth and non violence worldwide. We are fighting for the independence of farmers from the Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat. We demand that the anti-farmer bill be withdrawn by the government. We were not given permission by the police for the protest and this shows the dictatorship attitude of the East India type government that is in Gujarat,” said Chavda.

“No permission was granted for the protest on Friday and we detained a few Congress party workers. They were later released without any charges,” said an officer at Sabarmati police station.

Similar protests were held by Congress in Rajkot, Anand, Gir Somnath among other cities on Friday.

