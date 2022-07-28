scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Govt giving drugs and liquor to youth instead of jobs: Gujarat Congress chief Jagdish Thakor

"The hooch tragedy has maligned the image of Gujarat. We have seen how the sarpanch of Rojid village had complained to the police in the past regarding illicit sale of liquor in his village yet no action was taken. The BJP and police are running a partnership with the bootleggers in Gujarat." Jagdish Thakor said.

By: Express News Service |
July 28, 2022 9:37:17 pm
Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Chintan Shivir, Congress, Gujarat Congress, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsGujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Jagdish Thakor. (File)

As the death toll in hooch tragedy reached 42 Thursday, Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for its alleged failure in implementing the Prohibition Act and accused them of providing liquor and drugs to youth of the state instead of employment.

In a press conference held at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in Paldi of Ahmedabad, Thakor said, “The hooch tragedy has maligned the image of Gujarat. We have seen how the sarpanch of Rojid village had complained to the police in the past regarding illicit sale of liquor in his village yet no action was taken. The BJP and police are running a partnership with the bootleggers in Gujarat. The BJP has panna pramukh in every village and they are aware of who sells country made liquor and who sells Indian Made Foreign Liquor. All this is happening under the patronage of those sitting in power.”

Congress also launched an attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his one-day visit to Sabarkantha to lay foundation stones of various projects of Sabar Diary.

“As Prime Minister Modi is in Gujarat, I would like to state that you are spending Rs 30 crore for a one-hour program. The Sabar Dairy project has been running for the past some time yet you have come to re-inaugurate it ahead of elections. Instead of spending Rs 30 crore of taxpayers’ money, you could have called the families of hooch tragedy victims and given them financial assistance.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘Twin Te...Premium
UPSC Key-July 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘Twin Te...
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...Premium
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...Premium
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India

Thakor accused the ruling BJP government of neglecting the issue of unemployment among the youth.

“The attitude of the state government is that if the youth express their concern for unemployment, they say don’t take tension, here, take some drugs and booze. Ports of Gujarat have become an entry point of drugs in India,” said Thakor.

More from Ahmedabad

Vadgam MLA and Gujarat Congress working president Jignesh Mevani said, “PM Modi always says that he is willing to help his sisters even at midnight. Today the widow sisters of Barwala, Dhandhuka and Botad are remembering you for the past 72 hours but you have not spoken to them. Why has the home minister Harsh Sanghavi met the victim families even once?”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

'Rashtrapatni' remark: Lok Sabha witnesses tensed moments as Sonia Gandhi questions BJP MPs

2

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

3

Facing flak over 'rashtrapatni' remark, Adhir says will apologise to President Murmu, not to 'hypocrites'

4

Explained: What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?

5

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Trinamool's charmed circles

Featured Stories

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka'...
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka'...
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
'Rashtrapatni' explained: The controversy over how the President should b...
'Rashtrapatni' explained: The controversy over how the President should b...
What is a kangaroo court, where and how did the phrase come about?
What is a kangaroo court, where and how did the phrase come about?
From his Man Friday to land deals signatory to scam accused, Bhola Yadav ...
From his Man Friday to land deals signatory to scam accused, Bhola Yadav ...
Gujarat guards its lions' share: How 6 months became 9 yrs, and waiting
Gujarat guards its lions' share: How 6 months became 9 yrs, and waiting
What is a kangaroo court, where did the phrase come about?
Explained

What is a kangaroo court, where did the phrase come about?

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee

Premium
Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘James Bond’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘James Bond’

Premium
Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh, Nihal, Raunak could be India's Fab Four
Chess Olympiad

Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh, Nihal, Raunak could be India's Fab Four

Battlegrounds Mobile India removed from Google Play Store

Battlegrounds Mobile India removed from Google Play Store

Court convicts both accused, sentencing next week
Dhanbad judge murder

Court convicts both accused, sentencing next week

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Opinion

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

Premium
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
Opinion

What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement