Govt giving drugs and liquor to youth instead of jobs: Gujarat Congress chief Jagdish Thakor

July 28, 2022 9:37:17 pm
As the death toll in hooch tragedy reached 42 Thursday, Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for its alleged failure in implementing the Prohibition Act and accused them of providing liquor and drugs to youth of the state instead of employment.
In a press conference held at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in Paldi of Ahmedabad, Thakor said, “The hooch tragedy has maligned the image of Gujarat. We have seen how the sarpanch of Rojid village had complained to the police in the past regarding illicit sale of liquor in his village yet no action was taken. The BJP and police are running a partnership with the bootleggers in Gujarat. The BJP has panna pramukh in every village and they are aware of who sells country made liquor and who sells Indian Made Foreign Liquor. All this is happening under the patronage of those sitting in power.”
Congress also launched an attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his one-day visit to Sabarkantha to lay foundation stones of various projects of Sabar Diary.
“As Prime Minister Modi is in Gujarat, I would like to state that you are spending Rs 30 crore for a one-hour program. The Sabar Dairy project has been running for the past some time yet you have come to re-inaugurate it ahead of elections. Instead of spending Rs 30 crore of taxpayers’ money, you could have called the families of hooch tragedy victims and given them financial assistance.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Thakor accused the ruling BJP government of neglecting the issue of unemployment among the youth.
“The attitude of the state government is that if the youth express their concern for unemployment, they say don’t take tension, here, take some drugs and booze. Ports of Gujarat have become an entry point of drugs in India,” said Thakor.
Vadgam MLA and Gujarat Congress working president Jignesh Mevani said, “PM Modi always says that he is willing to help his sisters even at midnight. Today the widow sisters of Barwala, Dhandhuka and Botad are remembering you for the past 72 hours but you have not spoken to them. Why has the home minister Harsh Sanghavi met the victim families even once?”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Facing flak over 'rashtrapatni' remark, Adhir says will apologise to President Murmu, not to 'hypocrites'
Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘James Bond’Premium
Court convicts both accused, sentencing next week
Latest News
Battlegrounds Mobile India removed from Google Play Store, App Store in India
Tripura: Amitabh Ranjan replaces VS Yadav as state police chief
Religious ceremony held again at Anantnag Sun Temple ruins
From his Man Friday to land deals signatory to scam accused, Bhola Yadav key Lalu aide to fall
Stocks decline as GDP report raises fears of recession
Three shopkeepers held for selling Chinese manjha in Northwest Delhi
Heavy rain affects normal life in Jammu, schools asked to remain shut in 2 districts
Harmanpreet Kaur and India determined to begin Commonwealth Games challenge vs Australia with ‘killing attitude’
ICW 2022: Malaika Arora was a sight to behold in sheer gown with thigh-high slit
Ludhiana: Excise dept seizes 20 boxes of liquor from 2 cars, two arrested
Why the baked chip may not be good for your liver
Your Daily Wrap: Mamata sacks Bengal minister, 44th Chess Olympiad begins in Chennai; and more