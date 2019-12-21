Gujarat: Congress, BJP blame each other for NRC, CAA protest violence

Referring to the violence in Shah e Alam area of Ahmedabad, Nitin Patel said, “Prima facie, all this does not seem to have happened suddenly. Some political elements want to break the law and order in Gujarat…” (File) Referring to the violence in Shah e Alam area of Ahmedabad, Nitin Patel said, “Prima facie, all this does not seem to have happened suddenly. Some political elements want to break the law and order in Gujarat…” (File)

The BJP and Congress blamed each other on Friday for the violence during protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in parts of Gujarat for the past two days.

While a Congress Corporator has been arrested by police in connection with the violence in Shah e Alam area of Ahmedabad Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani alleged Congress conspiracy behind the violence.

Referring to the violence in Shah e Alam area of Ahmedabad, Nitin Patel said, “Prima facie, all this does not seem to have happened suddenly. Some political elements want to break the law and order in Gujarat… And prima facie it seems that those elements have caused the riots.”

Replying to a question if he sees the violence as a political conspiracy, Patel said, “Certain persons have done this is quite visible. People of a political party provoked (people) throughout the day, but they did not succeed in it. But then, in the evening, the incident (in Shah e Alam) happened in which hundreds of people got stones in their hands and they launched an attack together, beat up policemen, pelt stones on police vehicle, chased policemen. All this, prima facie, has come out as a part of provocation and conspiracy. Congress leaders have not been liking the peace and order in Gujarat since beginning… It is quite visible if Corporator(s) of the party were involved in the stone pelting yesterday.”

Patel also alleged that Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani will not be able to shield the violence and provocation inspired either by Congress or its Corporators because people of Gujarat have seen the videos of the same.

“Congress perhaps would not have liked it that the issue has got over so early. They must have wished much more, but it has not happened,” said the Deputy CM.

Patel further said that the protesters in Shah e Alam area covered their faces while pelting stones at police to avoid getting identified.

Gujarat BJP Chief Jitu Vaghani also accused Congress of polluting the peace in Gujarat by giving false interpretation of the Citizenship Amendment Act to provoke people of a certain community. Vaghani challenged the Congress leaders to hold a press conference and give their interpretation of the Act to the entire country. “It seems to me that attempts are on (to incite violence) in different towns as part of a conspiracy, “ Vaghani said.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Gujarat Assembly and Congress leader Paresh Dhanani alleged possible BJP hand behind the violence in the state.

In a statement issued Friday, Dhanani said, “Violent incidents through hired disruptive elements is the favourite political fodder of BJP. Therefore, to protect constitutional rights, we all should take part in a non-violent movement while understanding that restraint and harmony is a simple solution to all the issues. It is my public appeal.” Dhanani also alleged that the CAA and NRC are not only an attempt to spoil the secular image of the Constitution by arousing communalism, but also a conspiracy to snatch away all the rights, including the one to vote, of anti-BJP Indians.

He further stated that not only Muslims, but also the uneducated, poor people from Dalit, tribal and backward communities are fearing that they will lose their Indian citizenship.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App