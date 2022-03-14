Senior Gujarat Congress MLA Anil Joshiyara dies of post-Covid-19 complications

March 14, 2022 3:52:26 pm
Anil Joshiyara, a senior Congress MLA from Bhiloda constituency in Sabarkantha district of Gujarat, passed away Monday due to complications of Covid-19.
Joshiyara’s death was announced in the Gujarat Assembly by deputy leader of the Opposition Shailesh Parmar.
Following the announcement, proceedings of the House were adjourned by Speaker Nimaben Acharya after observing a two-minute silence.
Joshiyara, 70, was among the senior-most MLAs of Gujarat Assembly and was diagnosed with Covid-19 in January. Although he recovered from Covid-19, he later developed post-Covid lung complications. He was first shifted to a private hospital in Ahmedabad and then to another private hospital in Chennai. He breathed his last in Chennai.
He was a doctor by profession and represented Congress party for the past 25 years in Gujarat.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-