Gujarat: Congo fever toll now five

The Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) Friday claimed its fifth victim in a span of less than three weeks in the state.

The latest victim was a 20-year-old man, Sanod Gaud, from the Halvad taluka of the Morbi district. She was undergoing treatment at the SVP Hospital.

As per the state’s health department, 61 samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) since August 20 to test for CCHF. Of these, nine samples have tested positive. Among these, only one has been treated successfully and has been discharged. Three others are undergoing treatment at present in Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar.

While 47 samples have tested negative for CCHF, results for five samples are pending, which included two samples of patients from Banaskantha, one each from Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad.