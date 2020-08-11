Gujarat: Cong alleges corruption, calls for probe into crop insurance policy

Gujarat Vidhansabha Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani.

The Gujarat Congress alleged wide-scale corruption in the existing Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and demanded state wide crop insurance figures to be made public, even as Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday announced “Mukhya Mantri Kisan Sahay Yojana” promising assistance to farmers of up to a maximum of Rs 25,000 per hectare in case of crop loss.

Alleging mass scale corruption, Gujarat Vidhansabha Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani said, “It is a known fact that the existing Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana implemented here in 2016 has proven to have looted farmers wherein they pay 2 % to 5% insurance premium and the state government in contribution pays 50% premium to crop insurance companies… Even after such a high premium, there is no record of farmers being paid insurance or the figures of insurance companies which proves that the state government along with the Centre and private companies conspired to loot the money of the public. We have proved in past that there is a corruption of Rs 15,000-20,000 crore every year under this scheme.”

“We demand that the state government release the figures of Total Yield and Actual Yield of each crop cutting in each season for the past four years and the documentation and figures of past four year insurance paid. We also demand that a committee be set up by the Gujarat High Court for an unbiased probe,” said Dhanani.

Criticising the state government’s new scheme, “Mukhya Mantri Kisan Sahay Yojana”, former president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee Arjun Modhwadia said that the BJP-led government has given a new lollipop to the farmers.

“Under the new scheme, farmers will get assistance for 33% to 60% crop loss and the survey will be carried out by government officials… This scheme is just a new lollipop for the farmers and we demand that an audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General be carried out on the premium collected by insurance companies in Gujarat,” said Modhwadia.

Meanwhile, Dr Pravin Togadia, founder of Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad, welcomed the new scheme by the state government but also criticised it on two points.

“…The government should do away with the clause that heavy rainfall will be declared only when there is 25 inches rainfall in 48 hours and drought when there is no rainfall for 28 days straight. Achieving these criteria is not a practical target… the scheme should also include crop loss due to wild animals or cattle, breaking of canal and other reasons.”

