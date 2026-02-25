Gujarat Confidential: ‘Zero’ pollution

TO A question by Congress MLA Imran Khedawala on how many days Ahmedabad city saw its Air Quality Index (AQI) levels crossing 300, in December 2025, the state government responded, “zero”. An AQI of 300 signifies ‘Very Unhealthy’. The legislator from Jamalpur-Khadia in the walled city followed it with with a question on the remedial steps the government had taken to reduce this air pollution, to which the government said that an action plan has been formulated for the four major cities of the state-Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot and Surat-under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) – ‘Swachh Vayu Abhiyan’ to keep air pollution under control, the implementation of which is in progress. Under the action plan, measures to control industrial air pollution, air pollution from vehicle exhaust, from construction activities, from road dust, burning of household solid waste are covered, it was stated.

‘Uninvited’ Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar raised an issue in the Vidhan Sabha about BJP state president and MLA from Nikol Jagdish Vishwakarma’s presence when welcoming Governor Acharya Devvrat before his address initiating the Budget session of the Assembly on February 16. Parmar asked how Vishwakarma had accompanied the Speaker Shankar Chaudhary and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to welcome the Governor. However, the Speaker clarified that he had invited only the CM as Leader of the house to accompany him to greet the Governor since there was no Leader of Opposition (LoP) recognised in the Gujarat Assembly. Speaker Chaudhary clarified that Vishwakarma had just happened to arrive behind the Governor and hadn’t been invited to greet him.