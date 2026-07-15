Gujarat Confidential: Wrong Order

CONGRESS LEADER Swejal Vyas reportedly confronted the management of a food outlet for allegedly delivering a "non-vegetarian dish instead of vegetable biryani" that he ordered through an online food delivery platform.

By: Express News Service
1 min readAhmedabadJul 15, 2026 11:43 PM IST
AhmedabadThe restaurant management allegedly admitted that his original parcel had been left behind and another customer's order had been dispatched by mistake.
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CONGRESS LEADER Swejal Vyas reportedly confronted the management of a food outlet for allegedly delivering a “non-vegetarian dish instead of vegetable biryani” that he ordered through an online food delivery platform. After the delivery executive reportedly directed him to the restaurant, Vyas claimed that repeated calls went unanswered, prompting him to visit the outlet and take up the issue with the management. A video of the purported exchange surfaced on social media on Wednesday where Vyas is heard saying dietary choices are “rooted in religious and personal beliefs” and that the issue could not be taken lightlyThe restaurant management allegedly admitted that his original parcel had been left behind and another customer’s order had been dispatched by mistake.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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