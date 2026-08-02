Gujarat Confidential: ‘Worrisome Act’

‘Worrisome Act’

THE PROTEST at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar by the Cockroach Janta Party, which led to the resignation of senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan as Union education minister, might have given the BJP cause to worry about another aspect. At a talk organised in Ahmedabad, the BJP’s foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale was asked a question about the protest and he said, “It is definitely a worrisome act for us, that this is a very national issue… How did the global Left and liberal lobby make it international? There were demonstrations in several universities outside India against this government; This is a challenge we have to face and we have to find a solution.”

Chauthaiwale said this during a question-and-answer session following his talk, “Transformed India: Redefined Diplomacy,” at the Ahmedabad Management Association on Saturday.