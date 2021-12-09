Gujarat Confidential: Work not in progress

A road patchwork in ward number 11 of BJP-run Nadiad municipality stirred up a controversy, when party leader and councillor of the ward, Sanjay Patel, undertook the work on his own, allegedly three months after his “requests fell on deaf ears” to complete the repair work. On Tuesday, Patel wrote a letter to the Chief Officer of the Municipality stating that he was going ahead to complete the road patch repair. Although officials of the municipality said that the work was undertaken from civic body funds after receiving an in-principle approval of the municipality president, who also belongs to the BJP, Patel maintained that he was coerced to take up the task as his petitions were not being heard and it had become “difficult” for him to answer the residents.

Prioritising sanctity

Cabinet Minister for Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board, Purnesh Modi, visited Dakor in Kheda district last week to attend a virtual meeting with nine districts empanelled in the Yatradham for the important places of worship under their jurisdiction to discuss the development of the areas. In an interaction with reporters, on his first visit to the Dakor temple as Minister, Modi said that among the many issues that the department will take up to improve the pilgrimage places, “maintaining their sanctity” is a priority. Modi said, “We are taking up new issues to make the yatradham better for tourists such as reliance on solar power, electric vehicles, CCTV cameras, bypass roads… Among the important issues, there is also the need to take appropriate steps to ensure that the sanctity of sacred places is maintained. One does not need to explain what sanctity is… The important steps will be taken by the local administrations, who administer the places of worship. We will issue instructions to the District Collectors to ensure.”

No Omicron danger

The Congress-led Rajasthan government which is organising a two day investment summit "Invest Rajasthan" from January 24 to 25, 2022 — where investors from across the globe are expected to gather — feels that Omicron does not pose a threat. "There is no danger from Omicron. The WHO has said so. There has no death reported anywhere, I think. Omicron is there in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Delhi. Omicron is weak and people need not fear," said Prasadi Lal Meena, Health Minister, Government of Rajasthan who was in Ahmedabad on Wednesday scouting for investors. The minister missed mentioning his own state of Rajasthan, which has reported nine cases of Omicron. Congress leaders in Gujarat have asked the state government to postpone the Vibrant Gujarat summit, scheduled to be held from January 10-12, 2022.

