Gujarat Confidential: Wishing KCR

On the birthday of Telangana Chief Minister K C Rao, which was on February 17, huge banners extending wishes to him, were seen in Surat, put up by one of his supporters, who did not wish to be identified. This is for the first time since he became CM that such banners, in six different locations, were seen in Surat, which has a dominant migrant population, including those from Telangana. Buchiramulu Rapolu, a teacher by profession, from Telangna, told The Sunday Express, “There are over 1.50 lakh people hailing from Telangana in Surat and they are working in textile industries.” Rapolu’s wife was the BJP municipal councillor from SMC’s ward 25. Now another woman from Telangana, Kavita Enadandula, has been elected BJP councillor from same ward. “We have found that there is also large fan following of Telangana CM K C Rao in Surat”, said Rapolu.

Cancelled again

For the second time, the scheduled meeting with leaders of the Co-operative sector of South Gujarat by Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah, to be held in Bajipura area in Tapi district, was cancelled on account of his busy schedule. The meeting was supposed to be held on Saturday, after it was postponed from the earlier date on January 16. The first meeting was postponed on account of the Covid third wave. The event was organized by Sumul Dairy with other cooperative bodies of South Gujarat. Sumul Dairy Director and BJP leader Raju Pathak said, “We worked hard till last moment, inviting the cooperative leaders to attend the meeting. We will again seek another date from union minister and get the meeting fixed.”

Row over Godse

Days before the elocution competition on the topic ‘Maro adarsh Nathuram Godse (My ideal, Nathuram Godse)’ was held for students of governments and private schools in Valsad on February 14, a 13-minute-long video clip from a film on Nathuram Godse was widely shared in Vadodara on social media. The clip from ‘Why I Killed Gandhi’, a recently released film on an OTT platform, has Godse deposing before the court as an accused in the Gandhi murder trial defending his act. Among those who shared the video were also local BJP leaders. A leader, who shared the video, said, “I received the video from a friend and was very impressed by the scene as it shows what went on in the mind of Godse, even the conflict at some point. There is no malafide intention behind sharing the video because the film is available in the public domain and can be viewed by anyone…”