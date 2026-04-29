Gujarat Confidential: Window to Victory

DEPUTY CHIEF Minister Harsh Sanghavi shared an image of the Gujarat map superimposed by an image of the famed stone filigree jali from the 16th century Sidi Sayed mosque in Ahmedabad, celebrating the BJP's victory in the local self-government body polls.

Written by: Ritu Sharma
1 min readApr 29, 2026 12:30 AM IST
Harsh Sanghavi, Jamnagar MP Poonam Maadam, Poonam Maadam, Sidi Sayed mosque, Gujarat confidential, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Indian express, current affairs'Gujarat with BJP, BJP with Gujarat' the minister wrote in the post Tuesday evening when the results began to show a clear BJP win.
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DEPUTY CHIEF Minister Harsh Sanghavi, in a post on X on Tuesday, shared an image of the Gujarat map superimposed by an image of the famed stone filigree jali from the 16th century Sidi Sayed mosque in Ahmedabad, celebrating the BJP’s victory in the local self-government body polls. This particular jaali depicting the tree of life, was once the symbol of Ahmedabad. The map was accompanied by an image of a signboard that said: from Vision to Vijay (victory)

‘Gujarat with BJP, BJP with Gujarat’ the minister wrote in the post Tuesday evening when the results began to show a clear BJP win.

‘Making up’

VIDEOS OF Jamnagar MP Poonam Maadam and State Minister for Primary Education Rivaba Jadeja purportedly hugging each other following the BJP’s victory in Jamnagar, went viral on Tuesday. The two women were involved in a public spat three years ago at an event to pay homage to martyrs. In the video, they are seen in a fond interaction and raising slogans for the party together.

 

Ritu Sharma
Ritu Sharma

Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh. Expertise Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes: Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City. Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP. Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More

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