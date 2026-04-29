Gujarat Confidential: Window to Victory

'Gujarat with BJP, BJP with Gujarat' the minister wrote in the post Tuesday evening when the results began to show a clear BJP win.

DEPUTY CHIEF Minister Harsh Sanghavi, in a post on X on Tuesday, shared an image of the Gujarat map superimposed by an image of the famed stone filigree jali from the 16th century Sidi Sayed mosque in Ahmedabad, celebrating the BJP’s victory in the local self-government body polls. This particular jaali depicting the tree of life, was once the symbol of Ahmedabad. The map was accompanied by an image of a signboard that said: from Vision to Vijay (victory)

‘Gujarat with BJP, BJP with Gujarat’ the minister wrote in the post Tuesday evening when the results began to show a clear BJP win.