Gujarat Confidential: ‘Waste to art’

As Ahmedabad is gearing up to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the Solid Waste Management Department of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s ‘waste to art’ initiative is said to be both environment-friendly and upscaling. To protect the environment, a logo on the theme of ‘Commonwealth Games-2030’ has been prepared from nearly 1,200 kg of string and kite waste generated during the Uttarayan festival in Ahmedabad city last month.

While the hazardous waste, such as kite string, has been highlighted as a symbol of the Commonwealth Games logo by giving it an artistic form, the remaining string has been used as fuel in the ‘Waste to Energy’ plant of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. As a part of the ‘Karuna Abhiyan-2026’ in the city during Uttarayan festival, intensive work was carried out in all seven zones and 48 wards of the city to prevent injuries to citizens and birds due to the string.