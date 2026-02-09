Gujarat Confidential: ‘Waste to art’

Several non-profit organisations too came forward and joined the campaign where kite string waste was collected from roads and public places from across the city.

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 9, 2026 10:30 PM IST
waste to artTo protect the environment, a logo on the theme of ‘Commonwealth Games-2030’ has been prepared from nearly 1,200 kg of string and kite waste generated during the Uttarayan festival in Ahmedabad city last month. (Source: Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

As Ahmedabad is gearing up to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the Solid Waste Management Department of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s ‘waste to art’ initiative is said to be both environment-friendly and upscaling. To protect the environment, a logo on the theme of ‘Commonwealth Games-2030’ has been prepared from nearly 1,200 kg of string and kite waste generated during the Uttarayan festival in Ahmedabad city last month.

While the hazardous waste, such as kite string, has been highlighted as a symbol of the Commonwealth Games logo by giving it an artistic form, the remaining string has been used as fuel in the ‘Waste to Energy’ plant of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. As a part of the ‘Karuna Abhiyan-2026’ in the city during Uttarayan festival, intensive work was carried out in all seven zones and 48 wards of the city to prevent injuries to citizens and birds due to the string.

Several non-profit organisations too came forward and joined the campaign, where kite string waste was collected from roads and public places across the city. Around 1,200 kg of kite string waste was collected during the campaign.

‘Late’ excuses

Vadodara Mayor Pinki Soni’s official justifications of absence from events and delayed arrivals have been a “topic of discussion” within the BJP as well as the political circles in the city.

Recently, Mayor Soni, who was attending the birth anniversary celebration of 1880-born vocalist Faiyaz Khan, known as Aftab-e-Mausiqi, who was a court musician of the erstwhile princely state of Baroda, excused herselfby sending a text message on a Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) WhatsApp group meant for announcements. Soni was among those who were to offer a floral chadar on his tomb at Shiyabaug as a tribute.

Soni, however, excused herself from the group where her name had been announced; she could not attend “religious programmes” on certain days of the month.

The VMC organises these tributes for Khan, a master of the Agra Gharana, every year.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of Lok Sabha during the Parliament Budget Session
'Congress itself isn't sure': Amid push for a no-trust motion against Om Birla, cracks emerge
Salman Khan with childhood friend Master Raju
'Salman Khan shouted outside girlfriend’s building, beat up people': Childhood friend says 'kind-hearted' superstar follows heart
Richens called police from his residence and told them that he murdered a woman
‘I’m going to miss GTA’: UK man sobs as he is arrested for murdering ex-girlfriend
South Africa (SA) vs Canada (CAN) T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Catch the action from Ahmedabad.
LIVE Cricket Score, South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
Live Blog
Advertisement