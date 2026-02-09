Gujarat Confidential: ‘Waste to art’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
As Ahmedabad is gearing up to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the Solid Waste Management Department of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s ‘waste to art’ initiative is said to be both environment-friendly and upscaling. To protect the environment, a logo on the theme of ‘Commonwealth Games-2030’ has been prepared from nearly 1,200 kg of string and kite waste generated during the Uttarayan festival in Ahmedabad city last month.
While the hazardous waste, such as kite string, has been highlighted as a symbol of the Commonwealth Games logo by giving it an artistic form, the remaining string has been used as fuel in the ‘Waste to Energy’ plant of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. As a part of the ‘Karuna Abhiyan-2026’ in the city during Uttarayan festival, intensive work was carried out in all seven zones and 48 wards of the city to prevent injuries to citizens and birds due to the string.
Several non-profit organisations too came forward and joined the campaign, where kite string waste was collected from roads and public places across the city. Around 1,200 kg of kite string waste was collected during the campaign.
Vadodara Mayor Pinki Soni’s official justifications of absence from events and delayed arrivals have been a “topic of discussion” within the BJP as well as the political circles in the city.
Recently, Mayor Soni, who was attending the birth anniversary celebration of 1880-born vocalist Faiyaz Khan, known as Aftab-e-Mausiqi, who was a court musician of the erstwhile princely state of Baroda, excused herselfby sending a text message on a Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) WhatsApp group meant for announcements. Soni was among those who were to offer a floral chadar on his tomb at Shiyabaug as a tribute.
Soni, however, excused herself from the group where her name had been announced; she could not attend “religious programmes” on certain days of the month.
The VMC organises these tributes for Khan, a master of the Agra Gharana, every year.
In 2025, the three Khans of Bollywood, Shah Rukh, Aamir, and Salman, all turned 60, marking a milestone for Hindi cinema. Actress Rani Mukerji, who has worked with all three, shared her experiences and insights into their contrasting approaches to cinema. While Aamir and Shah Rukh are intense and dedicated, Salman brings a casual energy to the set.