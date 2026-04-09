Gujarat Confidential: Veteran warns      

Bharuch BJP MP Mansukh Vasava, known for not mincing words, reportedly criticised his party’s criteria for selecting candidates for the upcoming local body polls. On the sidelines of a party meeting in Bharuch on Wednesday, Vasava is reported to have told mediapersons, “We are not afraid of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) or the Congress, but we are afraid that the strict rules laid down by state BJP higher-ups for the selection of candidates in the upcoming local body elections will backfire”.

He was referring to the norms of candidates being below 60 years of age, not having relatives who are party members and no tickets if they have done three terms. “Party workers are unhappy…as they have poured their blood and sweat for the party. Now, when the time has come to give them a leadership role, they are denied tickets, which has demoralised them. The party is now seeking new faces for the local body election…” Vasava is learnt to have said.