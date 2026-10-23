Gujarat confidential: Veghela’s Congress return

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and in-charge of party affairs in Gujarat Randeep Singh Surjewala was guarded when asked about former Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela’s re-entry into the party, after almost a decade. Responding to a question at a press conference in Rajkot, Surjewala said, “Whenever there is any discussion (about his return), we will inform you – our friends in the media – first.”

Vaghela last month confirmed that he had discussed the issue with Surjewala, Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda and former Union minister Bharatsinh Solanki, but stressed that his return would be only after a meeting with Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi.