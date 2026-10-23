Gujarat confidential: Veghela’s Congress return

Vaghela last month confirmed that he had discussed the issue with Surjewala, Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda and former Union minister Bharatsinh Solanki, but stressed that his return would be only after a meeting with Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi. 

By: Express News Service
1 min readAhmedabadOct 23, 2026 04:39 AM IST
All India Congress Committee (AICC), Gujarat confidential, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Shankersinh Vaghela, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Indian express, current affairsResponding to a question at a press conference in Rajkot, Surjewala said, “Whenever there is any discussion (about his return), we will inform you - our friends in the media - first.”
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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and in-charge of party affairs in Gujarat Randeep Singh Surjewala was guarded when asked about former Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela’s re-entry into the party, after almost a decade. Responding to a question at a press conference in Rajkot, Surjewala said, “Whenever there is any discussion (about his return), we will inform you – our friends in the media – first.”

Vaghela last month confirmed that he had discussed the issue with Surjewala, Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda and former Union minister Bharatsinh Solanki, but stressed that his return would be only after a meeting with Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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